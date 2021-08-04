

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Wednesday even as a cautious undertone may prevail as investors watch the spread of the more contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and particularly in China.



China today reported its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns uncovered a trail of Delta variant infections.



Asian markets were mostly higher as concerns over China's latest technology clampdown eased.



Gold inched higher as the dollar weakened and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held its retreat ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report, due on Friday. Oil fell toward $70 a barrel on fuel demand concerns.



In economic releases, the final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



The latest survey from Caixin showed earlier in the day that the services sector in China continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate with a services PMI score of 54.9, up from 50.3.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as upbeat earnings and continued optimism about the economic outlook outweighed concerns over deepening regulatory scrutiny in China.



The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to reach a new record closing high and the Dow also gained 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent.



European stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after strong earnings updates from heavyweights including BP and Societe Generale.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



