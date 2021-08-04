Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.08.2021 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28th Februay 2021

PR Newswire

London, August 3

4 August 2021

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$193,507 (2020: loss of US$51,460). The gain largely due to

a better than expected take up of investment products in Asia. In addition further gains had been made due to the

Company's property portfolio being revalued to market, leading to a gain in value.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars


At 1 March
202120202019
Note(s)RestatedRestated
Non-current assets
Fixed assets43,0224,94213,538
Investment property3,5,16702,962667,417670,676
705,984672,359684,214
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,166,750672,0141,083,880
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2020: $8,572))126,200180,452158,027
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss6240,994228,979230,302
Due from director8507,574--
Loans and other receivables727,507663,015617,397
Prepaid tax2551,1901,285
Prepayments and other assets127,247101,33194,469
2,196,5271,846,9812,185,360

Total assets		$ 2,902,511$ 2,519,340
$ 2,869,574
Equity
Share capital9913,496913,496913,496
Treasury shares9(318,162)(318,162)(318,162)
Consolidation reserve405,997405,997405,997
Translation reserve1649,84427,65329,325
Retained earnings16558,061364,554416,014
Total equity1,609,2361,393,5381,446,670
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities under finance lease agreements--1,556
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,235,1971,001,7321,315,298
Due to director8-4,3423,114
Liabilities under finance lease agreements--7,779
Tax payable1401,072879
Other payables and accrued expenses857,938118,65694,278
1,293,2751,125,8021,421,348
Total liabilities1,293,2751,125,8021,422,904
Total equity and liabilities$ 2,902,511 $ 2,519,3402,869,574

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended28 February 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars


2021
2020

Revenue		Note(s)Restated
Commission income1,925,8491,434,392
Rental income55,42632,803
1,931,2751,467,195
Expenses
Commission expense1,042,701747,948
Directors' fees8305,400304,096
Professional fees8259,660267,816
Loan write off7128,313-
Wages and salaries44,30653,405
Office expense41,08241,978
Travel and entertainment17,58977,488
Rent17,01917,853
Impairment losses13,0258,088
Marketing7,28310,641
Depreciation4,164,37711,917
Other expenses53,51942,427
1,934,2741,583,657
Net loss from operations(2,999)(116,462)
Other income/(expenses)
Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)70,160(8,387)
Net gain/(loss) in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss612,015(1,323)
Other income115,11176,831
197,28667,121
Net income/(loss) before finance costs194,287(49,341)
Finance costs
Interest expense-632
Net income/(loss) before taxation194,287(49,973)
Taxation107801,487
Total comprehensive income/(loss)$ 193,507$ (51,460)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity
holders of the Parent Company$ 193,507$ (51,460)
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share11$ 0.01742$ (0.00463)
Diluted earnings per share11$ 0.01742$ (0.00463)

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended28 February 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars


2021
2020
Restated
Operating activities
Total comprehensive income/(loss)193,507(51,460)
Adjustments for:
Loan write off128,313-
Impairment losses13,0258,088
Depreciation4,37711,917
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss(70,160)8,387
Operating income/(loss) before changes in operating assets and liabilities269,062(23,068)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables41,227(30,513)
Increase in loans and other receivables(379)(45,618)
(Increase)/decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss(12,015)1,323
Decrease in prepaid tax93595
Increase in prepayments and other assets(25,916)(6,862)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables233,465(313,566)
Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements-(9,335)
(Decrease)/increase in tax payable(932)193
(Decrease)/increase in other payables and accrued expenses(60,718)24,378
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities444,729(402,973)
Investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets(2,457)(3,321)
Cash flows used in investing activities(2,457)(3,321)
Financing activities
Net advances from related party(4,342)1,228
Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities(4,342)1,228
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents437,930(405,066)
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents56,806(6,800)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year		672,014
$ 1,166,750		1,083,880
$ 672,014

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.

© 2021 PR Newswire
