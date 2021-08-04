Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28th Februay 2021

4 August 2021

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$193,507 (2020: loss of US$51,460). The gain largely due to

a better than expected take up of investment products in Asia. In addition further gains had been made due to the

Company's property portfolio being revalued to market, leading to a gain in value.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

At 28 February 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



At 1 March 2021 2020 2019 Note(s) Restated Restated Non-current assets Fixed assets 4 3,022 4,942 13,538 Investment property 3,5,16 702,962 667,417 670,676 705,984 672,359 684,214 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,166,750 672,014 1,083,880 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,572 (2020: $8,572)) 126,200 180,452 158,027 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6 240,994 228,979 230,302 Due from director 8 507,574 - - Loans and other receivables 7 27,507 663,015 617,397 Prepaid tax 255 1,190 1,285 Prepayments and other assets 127,247 101,331 94,469 2,196,527 1,846,981 2,185,360

Total assets $ 2,902,511 $ 2,519,340

$ 2,869,574 Equity Share capital 9 913,496 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares 9 (318,162) (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 405,997 405,997 405,997 Translation reserve 16 49,844 27,653 29,325 Retained earnings 16 558,061 364,554 416,014 Total equity 1,609,236 1,393,538 1,446,670 Non-current liabilities Liabilities under finance lease agreements - - 1,556 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,235,197 1,001,732 1,315,298 Due to director 8 - 4,342 3,114 Liabilities under finance lease agreements - - 7,779 Tax payable 140 1,072 879 Other payables and accrued expenses 8 57,938 118,656 94,278 1,293,275 1,125,802 1,421,348 Total liabilities 1,293,275 1,125,802 1,422,904 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,902,511 $ 2,519,340 2,869,574

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended28 February 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



2021

2020

Revenue Note(s) Restated Commission income 1,925,849 1,434,392 Rental income 5 5,426 32,803 1,931,275 1,467,195 Expenses Commission expense 1,042,701 747,948 Directors' fees 8 305,400 304,096 Professional fees 8 259,660 267,816 Loan write off 7 128,313 - Wages and salaries 44,306 53,405 Office expense 41,082 41,978 Travel and entertainment 17,589 77,488 Rent 17,019 17,853 Impairment losses 13,025 8,088 Marketing 7,283 10,641 Depreciation 4,16 4,377 11,917 Other expenses 53,519 42,427 1,934,274 1,583,657 Net loss from operations (2,999) (116,462) Other income/(expenses) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 70,160 (8,387) Net gain/(loss) in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 6 12,015 (1,323) Other income 115,111 76,831 197,286 67,121 Net income/(loss) before finance costs 194,287 (49,341) Finance costs Interest expense - 632 Net income/(loss) before taxation 194,287 (49,973) Taxation 10 780 1,487 Total comprehensive income/(loss) $ 193,507 $ (51,460) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company $ 193,507 $ (51,460) Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share 11 $ 0.01742 $ (0.00463) Diluted earnings per share 11 $ 0.01742 $ (0.00463)

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended28 February 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



2021

2020 Restated Operating activities Total comprehensive income/(loss) 193,507 (51,460) Adjustments for: Loan write off 128,313 - Impairment losses 13,025 8,088 Depreciation 4,377 11,917 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (70,160) 8,387 Operating income/(loss) before changes in operating assets and liabilities 269,062 (23,068) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables 41,227 (30,513) Increase in loans and other receivables (379) (45,618) (Increase)/decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (12,015) 1,323 Decrease in prepaid tax 935 95 Increase in prepayments and other assets (25,916) (6,862) Increase/(decrease) in trade payables 233,465 (313,566) Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements - (9,335) (Decrease)/increase in tax payable (932) 193 (Decrease)/increase in other payables and accrued expenses (60,718) 24,378 Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 444,729 (402,973) Investing activities Acquisition of fixed assets (2,457) (3,321) Cash flows used in investing activities (2,457) (3,321) Financing activities Net advances from related party (4,342) 1,228 Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (4,342) 1,228 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 437,930 (405,066) Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 56,806 (6,800) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 672,014

$ 1,166,750 1,083,880

$ 672,014

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.