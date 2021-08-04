Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results to 28th Februay 2021
4 August 2021
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited
("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")
AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021
Chairman's Statement
The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.
The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$193,507 (2020: loss of US$51,460). The gain largely due to
a better than expected take up of investment products in Asia. In addition further gains had been made due to the
Company's property portfolio being revalued to market, leading to a gain in value.
The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently looking at businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.
I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021.
Richard Cayne
Chairman
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 28 February 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
At 1 March
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Note(s)
|Restated
|Restated
|Non-current assets
|Fixed assets
|4
|3,022
|4,942
|13,538
|Investment property
|3,5,16
|702,962
|667,417
|670,676
|705,984
|672,359
|684,214
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,166,750
|672,014
|1,083,880
|Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
|accounts of $8,572 (2020: $8,572))
|126,200
|180,452
|158,027
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|6
|240,994
|228,979
|230,302
|Due from director
|8
|507,574
|-
|-
|Loans and other receivables
|7
|27,507
|663,015
|617,397
|Prepaid tax
|255
|1,190
|1,285
|Prepayments and other assets
|127,247
|101,331
|94,469
|2,196,527
|1,846,981
|2,185,360
Total assets
|$ 2,902,511
|$ 2,519,340
|$ 2,869,574
|Equity
|Share capital
|9
|913,496
|913,496
|913,496
|Treasury shares
|9
|(318,162)
|(318,162)
|(318,162)
|Consolidation reserve
|405,997
|405,997
|405,997
|Translation reserve
|16
|49,844
|27,653
|29,325
|Retained earnings
|16
|558,061
|364,554
|416,014
|Total equity
|1,609,236
|1,393,538
|1,446,670
|Non-current liabilities
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|-
|-
|1,556
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|1,235,197
|1,001,732
|1,315,298
|Due to director
|8
|-
|4,342
|3,114
|Liabilities under finance lease agreements
|-
|-
|7,779
|Tax payable
|140
|1,072
|879
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|8
|57,938
|118,656
|94,278
|1,293,275
|1,125,802
|1,421,348
|Total liabilities
|1,293,275
|1,125,802
|1,422,904
|Total equity and liabilities
|$ 2,902,511
|$ 2,519,340
|2,869,574
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended28 February 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2021
2020
Revenue
|Note(s)
|Restated
|Commission income
|1,925,849
|1,434,392
|Rental income
|5
|5,426
|32,803
|1,931,275
|1,467,195
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|1,042,701
|747,948
|Directors' fees
|8
|305,400
|304,096
|Professional fees
|8
|259,660
|267,816
|Loan write off
|7
|128,313
|-
|Wages and salaries
|44,306
|53,405
|Office expense
|41,082
|41,978
|Travel and entertainment
|17,589
|77,488
|Rent
|17,019
|17,853
|Impairment losses
|13,025
|8,088
|Marketing
|7,283
|10,641
|Depreciation
|4,16
|4,377
|11,917
|Other expenses
|53,519
|42,427
|1,934,274
|1,583,657
|Net loss from operations
|(2,999)
|(116,462)
|Other income/(expenses)
|Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)
|70,160
|(8,387)
|Net gain/(loss) in financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
|6
|12,015
|(1,323)
|Other income
|115,111
|76,831
|197,286
|67,121
|Net income/(loss) before finance costs
|194,287
|(49,341)
|Finance costs
|Interest expense
|-
|632
|Net income/(loss) before taxation
|194,287
|(49,973)
|Taxation
|10
|780
|1,487
|Total comprehensive income/(loss)
|$ 193,507
|$ (51,460)
|Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity
|holders of the Parent Company
|$ 193,507
|$ (51,460)
|Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
|Basic earnings per share
|11
|$ 0.01742
|$ (0.00463)
|Diluted earnings per share
|11
|$ 0.01742
|$ (0.00463)
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended28 February 2021
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2021
2020
|Restated
|Operating activities
|Total comprehensive income/(loss)
|193,507
|(51,460)
|Adjustments for:
|Loan write off
|128,313
|-
|Impairment losses
|13,025
|8,088
|Depreciation
|4,377
|11,917
|Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss
|(70,160)
|8,387
|Operating income/(loss) before changes in operating assets and liabilities
|269,062
|(23,068)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
|41,227
|(30,513)
|Increase in loans and other receivables
|(379)
|(45,618)
|(Increase)/decrease in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(12,015)
|1,323
|Decrease in prepaid tax
|935
|95
|Increase in prepayments and other assets
|(25,916)
|(6,862)
|Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
|233,465
|(313,566)
|Decrease in liabilities under finance lease agreements
|-
|(9,335)
|(Decrease)/increase in tax payable
|(932)
|193
|(Decrease)/increase in other payables and accrued expenses
|(60,718)
|24,378
|Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|444,729
|(402,973)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(2,457)
|(3,321)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(2,457)
|(3,321)
|Financing activities
|Net advances from related party
|(4,342)
|1,228
|Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
|(4,342)
|1,228
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|437,930
|(405,066)
|Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|56,806
|(6,800)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|672,014
$ 1,166,750
|1,083,880
$ 672,014
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.