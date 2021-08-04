Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:4 August 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend of 0.8925p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2021 split as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 12 August 2021

Record Date - 13 August 2021

Payment Date - 27 August 2021

Dividend per Share - 0.8925p





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385