04.08.2021 | 08:04
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 3

To: Company Announcements

Date:4 August 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend of 0.8925p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2021 split as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 12 August 2021

Record Date - 13 August 2021

Payment Date - 27 August 2021

Dividend per Share - 0.8925p



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

