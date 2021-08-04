German researchers developed a lattice arrangement of three different layers of ferroelectric crystals that created a powerful photovoltaic effect.Combining ultra-thin layers of different materials can raise the photovoltaic effect of solar cells by a factor of 1,000, according to researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany. Their findings, published in the journal "Science Advances," described a lattice arrangement of three different layers of ferroelectric crystals (in this case, of barium titanate, strontium titanate, and calcium titanate) that created a powerful ...

