DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO MAXIMIZE AND STRATEGIZE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ACCUMTM PLATFORM AND CLINICAL TRIALS



04.08.2021 / 08:30

Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 4th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the agreement with the German renowned pharmaceutical consulting and advisory company, Pharmalex GmbH, through Biopharma Excellence.

With more than 35,000 successful projects completed, Pharmalex GmbH is a leading provider of specialized services for the pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical device industries that prioritize compliance. Biopharma Excellence, a Pharmalex GmbH division, is a leading pharmaceutical consultancy company with expertise covering all areas from development to approval and partnering of biopharmaceuticals with a focus on Europe, United States and Japan regulatory affairs.

Dr.Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will advise and guide Defence through both strategy and regulatory affairs, related mainly on integrated drugs/products developments, manufacturing, control, clinical trials, FDA IND , and potential strategic pharma partners. Dr. Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will be the Lead Scientist to achieve the mandate.



Dr. Michael Pfleiderer is an internationally renowned expert in regulatory affairs and development of vaccines. He's a biologist holding a Ph.D. in molecular virology. From 1998-2016, Dr. Pfleiderer had been the Head of the Human Viral Vaccines Section at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines.



Dr. Pfleiderer is currently the Principal Consultant at Biopharma Excellence since 2016. He previously acted, among others, as the Chair of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Vaccine Working Party (VWP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in London, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborative Center for Vaccine Evaluation and Standardization, Chair of the BWP Influenza ad hoc Working Group, Chair and Vice Chair of EMA's Pandemic Task Force (ETF) and a Nominated Member of the Biologics Working Party (BWP).



"It's an honour to have Dr. Pfleiderer, of Biopharma Excellence, as the Lead Advisor for Scientific and Regulatory Affairs. Through his extensive experience, knowledge and network, Michael and Biopharma Excellence will tailor the guidance for Defence's to accelerate our pipeline to the finish line. The key to success is to have the right strategy and integrated development/regulatory plan, which is exactly what we have found in Pharmalex's Biopharma Excellence" said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.