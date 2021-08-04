DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
/ Key word(s): Agreement
_________________________________________________________________
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO MAXIMIZE AND STRATEGIZE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ACCUMTM PLATFORM AND CLINICAL TRIALS
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 4th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the agreement with the German renowned pharmaceutical consulting and advisory company, Pharmalex GmbH, through Biopharma Excellence.
With more than 35,000 successful projects completed, Pharmalex GmbH is a leading provider of specialized services for the pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical device industries that prioritize compliance. Biopharma Excellence, a Pharmalex GmbH division, is a leading pharmaceutical consultancy company with expertise covering all areas from development to approval and partnering of biopharmaceuticals with a focus on Europe, United States and Japan regulatory affairs.
Dr.Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will advise and guide Defence through both strategy and regulatory affairs, related mainly on integrated drugs/products developments, manufacturing, control, clinical trials, FDA IND , and potential strategic pharma partners. Dr. Michael Pfleiderer of Biopharma Excellence will be the Lead Scientist to achieve the mandate.
About Defence:
For further information:
04.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|1680 - 200 Burrard St
|V6C3L6 Vancouver
|Canada
|E-mail:
|info@defencetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://defencetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CA24463V1013
|WKN:
|A3CN14
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
|EQS News ID:
|1223731
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1223731 04.08.2021