04.08.2021 | 08:34
Europe's Largest Energy Storage Project Comes into Commercial Operation -- Utilizing Sungrow Energy Storage System

MINETY, England, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's largest energy storage project, the 100MW/100MWh Minety plant with Sungrow's 1500V energy storage system solutions has been successfully grid-connected, designed for facilitating grid stability and maximizing the utilization of renewable energy.

Ready 100MW/100MWh energy storage plant in Minety, the UK Resolution 4000 x 2250 px Type JPG Image Size 7,685 KB Full resolution Distributed resolution Resolution is approved for high-res distribution. Distribution Points Billcode: IFO Asset Hosting Image Archival - Unlimited reuse for 1 year Times Square Distribution Secondary hosting Asset History Caption

The UK experienced the most debilitating blackout in nearly a decade in August 2019. The incident exposed the serious lack of frequency regulation of the national grid and demonstrated that the construction of energy storage projects that can regulate the frequency of the grid in a timely fashion should be prioritized. The Minety project, which began at the end of 2019, considerably mitigates the problem.

Sungrow supplied both NCM and LFP battery energy storage system solutions featuring high integration, which minimize the footprint, slash the commissioning duration and significantly reduce the system cost by 5%. The solution well meets the latest UK frequency regulation requirement called dynamic containment - requesting the plant to respond to the power instruction of the grid within 1 second, making the project one of the rare 30% of the UK's storage plants equipped with this function.

"We are proud of being part of this landmark project, offering solutions with extreme efficiency and safety while in compliance with the stringent UK grid codes," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

With a 24-year proven track record, Sungrow keeps unparalleled performance and shipped more than 800MWh of energy storage systems in 2020.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587896/Sungrow.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

