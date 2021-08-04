- (PLX AI) - Sampo Q2 net income EUR 586 million.
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.99
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|41,440
|41,490
|10:21
|41,450
|41,480
|10:21
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:46
|Finnish insurer Sampo's Q2 profit beats forecasts
|08:41
|Sampo plc: Sampo Group's results for January - June 2021
|SAMPO PLC HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 4 August 2021 at 9:30 am
Sampo Group's results for January - June 2021
Sampo Group delivered strong performance across all...
► Artikel lesen
|08:40
|Sampo Q2 Pretax Profit EUR 710 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sampo Q2 net income EUR 586 million.• Q2 EPS EUR 0.99
► Artikel lesen
|08:34
|Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's results for January - June 2021
|Do
|Sampo has bought back some of its bonds
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SAMPO OYJ
|41,460
|+0,29 %