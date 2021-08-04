

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a commodity trading and mining company, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit after tax of $661 million or 112.3 US cents per share, an increase of 165 percent from last year's $250 million or 42.4 US cents.



Underlying EBITDA surged 147 percent to $868 million from prior year's $352 million.



Revenues climbed 74 percent to $1.35 billion from last year's $776 million, reflecting market conditions and investments in increasing pellet quality.



Total pellet production, meanwhile, fell 1 percent to 5.56 million tonnes from 5.60 million tonnes last year. Sales volumes dropped 9 percent to 5.57 million tonnes.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 39.6 US cents per share, up from last year's 13.2 US cents per share.



