

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the first six months was 463 million euros compared to a net loss of 361 million euros in the prior year.



Net income before special items was 437 million euros compared to net loss of 84 million euros in the previous year.



The Schaeffler Group earned 722 million euros in EBIT before special items in the first six months of 2021 compared to 54 million euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the first six months was 7.01 billion euros up from 5.57 billion euros in the previous year. The considerable constant-currency increase in revenue for the first half of 2021 of 27.4 percent compared to the prior year period was due to the strong rise in demand across all divisions and regions.



Looking ahead, the company again raised the full-year outlook for 2021 and now expects revenue growth of more than11 percent at constant currency compared to the prior outlook of more than 10 percent growth.



Additionally, the company now expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9.5 percent in 2021 compared to the prior outlook of 7 to 9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHAEFFLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de