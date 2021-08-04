DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 03/08/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.3738
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5746853
CODE: IMWRD ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 119132 EQS News ID: 1223913 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
