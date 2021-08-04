DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 03/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.3738

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5746853

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD

