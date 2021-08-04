DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 03/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.927

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29761147

CODE: 500U ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 119169 EQS News ID: 1223950 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223950&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)