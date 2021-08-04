

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for June. Economists expect sales to grow 1.7 percent on month, slower than the 4.6 percent increase seen in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.43 against the yen, 1.0733 against the franc, 0.8506 against the pound and 1.1853 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



