

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday after a survey showed activity in the country's service sector grew in July at the fastest pace on record.



IHS Markit's final services PMI rose to 61.8 from 57.5 in June following the reopening of the economy. That was the strongest reading since the survey began more than 24 years ago.



The Eurozone July services PMI rose slightly from the previous month, but came in just below expectations.



The benchmark DAX climbed 105 points, or 0.7 percent, to 15,660 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.



Hugo Boss gained more than 1 percent. The fashion house returned to growth in the second quarter and said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year.



Steel producer Salzgitter gained 0.6 percent. The company has teamed with Anglo American for joint research and further development of process and supply chains.



Commerzbank lost 5 percent after the lender swung to a second-quarter loss, hit by one-off costs such as those related to its restructuring, involving hundreds of branch closures and 10,000 job cuts.



Schaeffler fell over 1 percent despite the automotive and industrial supplier posting strong half yearly results and raising its 2021 guidance.



