

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 13.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 20.7 percent increase in May.



sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores gained 16.6 percent yearly in June. Sales of non-food products increased 13.9 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco grew 5.4 percent



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent in June, after a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 12.1 percent annually in June and rose 3.2 percent from the prior month.



