A new study from Stanford University professor Mark Jacobson models energy grids powered by 100% wind, water and sunlight across Western Europe. The study finds that in such a scenario, increased interconnection between countries would lead to lower energy costs and better grid stability, as well as a hedge against sudden loss of supply due to extreme weather or other events.As intermittent renewables come to represent a larger share of the energy mix in regions the world over, ensuring that energy is available where needed, and that electricity continues to run reliably, becomes more of a challenge. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...