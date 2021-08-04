

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as optimism over the economic recovery and earnings growth outweighed concerns over the spread of the Delta variant in China.



IHS Markit said earlier today that growth in French business activity dipped sequentially in July, as disruptions in supplies of materials dented trade in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.



The final purchasing managers' index for the country's services sector dropped to 56.8 points in July from 57.8 in June.



The overall composite PMI index, which includes the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to 56.6 points from 57.4 - slightly below an initial forecast of 56.8.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 36 points, or half a percent, to 6,760 after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Thales shares rose 1.5 percent. The aerospace company announced that it was in advanced talks to sell its railway signaling business to Japan's Hitachi for around $2 billion.



