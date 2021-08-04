

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday even as new data showed the recovery of the country's services sector slowed in July alongside record inflationary pressures.



IHS Markit's services PMI stood at 59.6 in July, above the earlier flash reading of 57.8 but down from 62.4 in June. The figure indicated an increase in activity for the fifth month running.



The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,134 after gaining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Taylor Wimpey rallied 3.2 percent. The homebuilder raised its full-year earnings outlook after building a record number of homes in the past six months.



Rolls-Royce Holding added 1.6 percent. The engine maker has agreed to sell its Bergen Engines medium speed liquid fuel and gas engines business to global engineering group Langley Holdings plc for an enterprise value of €63m.



Ferrexpo lost 3.8 percent. The world's third-largest exporter of iron ore pellets sees demand for iron ore declining in the second half of the year from the record levels being seen at present.



Airline Ryanair Holdings rose half a percent after saying passenger numbers doubled in July.



