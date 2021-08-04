6sense Announces 1H21 Record Business Momentum, Accelerating Revenue

114% YoY Growth Builds on Funding, Fuels Leadership of the RevTech Revolution

Denise Persson, CMO of Snowflake Joins 6sense Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the leading account-engagement platform for global enterprises, today announced record revenue, customer and employee growth. Year-over-year, 6sense revenue has grown 114 percent, while its customer base and global workforce increased by 155 percent and 140 percent, respectively, fueling momentum heading into the second half of 2021.

Recent milestones build on the company's $125 million Series D funding and further its leadership of the RevTech Revolution. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning, 6sense removes the guesswork that plagues go-to-market B2B teams. Customers using the 6sense platform to identify in-market accounts, report an average 120% increase in revenue potential with significant increases in deal value, win rates and cycle times.

Key Highlights

Leadership & Culture: Building a Strong Team

A vanguard for many of the world's most highly respected and recognized data-informed brands, Denise Persson , CMO of Snowflake, joins the 6sense advisory board.

, CMO of Snowflake, joins the 6sense advisory board. For the third consecutive year, 6sense recognized as a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine .

. CEO Jason Zintak honored as the #1 CEO in the small and medium business category by Glassdoor's 2021 Top CEO Employees Choice Awards .

Market Expansion: Prioritizing International Growth

In August 2021 , 6sense celebrated the opening of its London office to meet the demand of its international customer base.

, 6sense celebrated the opening of its office to meet the demand of its international customer base. 6sense international expansion includes a beachhead in Australia with a new partnership focusing on southern markets.

Product & Partnerships: Expanding Ecosystem Capabilities

6sense added "6sense Segments for Facebook" with new capabilities that enable the use of 6sense data to target campaigns across all ad types in Facebook properties like Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

6sense launched "6sense Sales Intelligence for SalesLoft", a one-of-a-kind integration to deliver account-based predictive insights and data that create highly personalized, targeted and timely engagements embedded within the SalesLoft platform.

Recent partnership expansion with Bombora offers 6sense customers exclusive access to enrich 6sense predictive models with Bombora Company Surge intent topics in addition to 6sense native intent data.

Notable References

Jason Zintak , CEO, 6sense

"6sense remains committed to helping our customers accelerate growth with actionable insights that make decisions easier and revenue more predictable. The success of our approach is evidenced not only in our product advancements, business growth and revenue performance, but also in the quality of talent we are attracting at all levels of the organization, each with deep domain expertise and understanding of the future possibilities for 6sense. As CEO, I am continually inspired by the caliber of thinking our team brings to problem solving and innovation. This ethos is deeply rooted in our culture - one that we'll continue to nurture and scale to fuel future success."





Denise Persson , CMO, Snowflake

"I've had the privilege of working with some of the most pioneering companies in the world, entities that are changing the course of business as we know it. 6sense falls into this category. The company is redefining what it means to align the sales and marketing ecosystem with a data-driven approach. The 6sense platform is not just about setting a new industry standard, but leading the charge for companies to re-envision the way they think about the comprehensive structure of their pipelines. I'm excited to join the 6sense advisory board and support this forward momentum."





Tushar Patel , CMO, Cleo

"The value we get from the 6sense platform significantly grows each month. They consistently dial up the ambition in their product roadmap and customer care to invest in our success and execute on their promises. Tapping into the 6sense platform resulted in a huge win for Cleo and our revenue teams."

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. Led by Jason Zintak, 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete to win more often.

