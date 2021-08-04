

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales rose in June after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales value increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in May. In April, sales rose 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 7.7 percent in June, after a 13.3 percent growth in the previous month.



Food sales gained 1.1 percent monthly in June and non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.6 percent on month in June, after a 8.5 percent decline in May. The annual growth rose to 23.7 percent from 7.0 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

