

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



-Earnings: -$30.35 million in Q1 vs. -$275.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.47 in Q1 vs. -$5.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.87 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $396.65 million in Q1 vs. $495.08 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.61 Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 - $1.6 Bln



