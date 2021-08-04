Developed by a Vietnamese-Korean research group, the complex PV device was built with a bottom bifacial crystalline silicon perovskite-filtered heterojunction sub-cell that is able to absorb all solar spectra in the short-wavelength range.A Vietnamese-Korean research group has developed a four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a special bifacial configuration for albedo reflection. The cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 30.09% (taking into account the rear side performance). The tandem device was built with a bifacial crystalline silicon perovskite-filtered heterojunction ...

