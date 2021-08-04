Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the details of its exploration plans for H2 of 2021 on its King Tut Property and Dunlop Bay Property. The company is fully funded for its 2021-2022 exploration programs.

King Tut

The project is located 65 km east of Amex Exploration's Perron Property (see Figure 1). BMEX completed an inaugural 4,500-metre drill program on King Tut during the first half of the year. Nearly every hole returned anomalous gold values related to quartz-carbonates veining indicating that a hydrothermal gold-bearing system is hosted on the property. Highlight hole TUT-21-018 assayed 81.89 g/t Au over 0.45 metres and targeted the western edge of the known gold bearing structure at King Tut which left almost 2 km of strike in the property to test westward. (see press release of June 14, 2021)

Figure 1: Location Map of King Tut property.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/91980_7027124b54293938_002full.jpg

July 2021

BMEX conducted a drone magnetic survey on the property as a follow up to the drill program. Data is currently being processed; detailed magnetic maps can be expected in the next 2 weeks.

August - September 2021

Magnetic survey data processing, correlation with geological data from previous drill program and geological modelling to identify key drill targets in collaboration with Laurentia Exploration.

Complete permitting for drill program.

October - November 2021

Up to 3,000 metre drill program to commence on the identified targets.

BMEX has secured a turn-key service for the drilling program (rig, geological and technical team).

December 2021 - January 2022

Assay results from drill program expected.

Three-dimensional geological modeling based on assay results and drill program planning for 2022.

Dunlop Bay

The Property is located immediately north of the Matagami Base Metals District, 15 km north-east from Glencore's Matagami Lake Mine Plant, processing zinc, copper, silver, and gold material from the Bracemac-McLeod Mine (see Figure 2 for the location of the property).

Q4 2021

The company will review current data, conduct a drone magnetic survey and a field program, followed by data Integration and 3D geological modeling.

Upon compilation of the data, a drill program will be finalized.

Figure 2: Location of Dunlop Bay property.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/91980_7027124b54293938_003full.jpg

Corporate Update

In addition, BMEX is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Pryde as President and as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Pryde, is a seasoned geoscientist with over 38 years of experience in both the mining and energy exploration sectors having held various positions in both the junior mining and energy sectors, exploring for gold, base metals and diamonds, as well as hydrocarbons throughout Canada and the United States. During his career he has led and supported projects through various stages of exploration, from pre-discovery to development and production.

Mr. Pryde's appointment follows the departure of Mr. Warner Uhl, the Company's former CEO and Director. The Company would like to thank Warner and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

In connection with Mr. Pryde's appointment, he has been granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.19 per share for a period of five years.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol "MRIRF" on the OTCQB and "8M0" on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Dylan Sidoo, Business Development

Tel: 1 (604) 423 4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91980