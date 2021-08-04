

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NiSource Inc. (NI):



-Earnings: $46.5 million in Q2 vs. -$18.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.6 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.13 per share



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.36



