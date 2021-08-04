But by giving staff the modern skills they need through career development, employers can boost staff retention

Employers can beat the "great resignation", whereby millions of workers plan to quit, by better understanding their people's career development needs. Greater awareness of staff skills will lead to more relevant training and development and improve employee retention says Questionmark, the online assessment provider.

After eighteen months of staying put through economic uncertainty, huge numbers of employees are looking to leave for new jobs. In the United States alone, four million people quit their job in April.1

Some 41% of workers are considering quitting their job this year, according to a Microsoft survey of 30,000 global workers. Many (46%) of those are planning a career change.2 A separate study showed that 38% were keen to leave in the next six months.3

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "Too much staff turnover is bad for business. Lost productivity and knowledge alongside new hiring, training and onboarding fees add up to around a third of annual salary.4 And there is an impact to culture that it's impossible to calculate.

"Too often, lack of career development is one of the main reasons people leave their job. If employers show that they can provide their people with meaningful development opportunities, and the modern skills they need, it will help them resist the 'great resignation'."

Questionmark explores five strategies for using staff assessments to boost retention in a new white paper: "Five Ways Assessments Can Help Retain Employees".

By measuring an employee's current skills through a staff assessment, employers can create a meaningful career development plan. With a good understanding of a team member's strengths and weaknesses, leaders can deliver relevant training. This helps staff recognize that their current employer is serious about their development, and that they don't need to look elsewhere for the next career step.

Employers can also create certification programs that help mark that career development. Assessing employee progress and awarding certificates creates immediate goals to work toward. It enables an employee to tangibly track their progress.

Questionmark has also released a white paper: "Five Ways Assessments Can Help Retain Employees".

www.questionmark.com

Ends

Notes to editors

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centers.

1 https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20210629-the-great-resignation-how-employers-drove-workers-to-quit

2 https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/worklab/work-trend-index/hybrid-work

3 https://hr.personio.de/hubfs/EN_Downloads/202104_HRStudy_UKI.pdf

4 https://www.ere.net/getting-ahead-of-the-looming-employee-exodus/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005313/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

US: Kristin Bernor, external relations: Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com +1 203.349.6438

UK: Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk +44 7734 251 496

Australia and New Zealand: Chelsea Dowd: chelsea.dowd@questionmark.com +61 2 8073 0527