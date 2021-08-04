CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Vegan Non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new Vegan, non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies!

The product that CBD Life Sciences Inc. is working with is new edible gummies that are coming in a variety of flavors such as candy apple, blue raspberry, coconut, grape, lemonade + more! They will be coming in a 4oz jar with 20mg of the finest hemp extract. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are using the highest quality ingredients to provide an award-winning vegan and gluten-free recipe that our clients are going to be absolutely in love with." Lisa Nelson also stated, "As we are constantly expanding our product line, we figured we should go with the healthier route for people with diabetes, gluten allergies, and vegans all around the world." "This will open up many doors and bring in more of a demographic for the company." In conclusion, the product will be live on the website in the upcoming weeks along with the shopping giant Amazon once everything is finalized.

While CBD edibles are as popular as ever throughout the United States, a large market has opened for colorful vegan gummies. Not only are the tasty CBD edibles we are going to sell are sweet and delicious, but they're also made with no animal products. The CBD Gummies vegan can help both your mind and body to manage stress. That means relaxation becomes easy and falling asleep for 8 hours at a time is a piece of cake. When you roll out of bed in the morning, you'll look and feel completely refreshed. Best of all, the vegan CBD gummies can be carried in one's pocket or purse. Vegan gummies do not contain any toxins that ensure long shelf life. They are also eco-friendly and use naturally available materials to grow the hemp plant organically for making the CBD gummies. While using CBD gummies, you must remember to use them as a daily supplement rather than a cure to treat any ailments. The advantages of CBD gummies far outweigh the side effects, which are mild and inconsequential.

According to a study on Rheumatoid arthritis patients, there is a notable improvement in the pain while at rest or movement and sleep quality when consuming CBD or THC supplements. Using CBD gummies as a supplement can help you improve your immune system response, appetite, and sleep while reducing pain. CBD also helps in treating patients of sleep disorder and insomnia. Several issues may contribute to a person's lack of sleep, such as physical pain, unrest, or stress and anxiety. According to a study by the Permanente Journal on 72 people suffering from sleep issues, even 25 mg of CBD per day makes up 66.7 percent better sleep within a month. CBD also helps children who have post-traumatic stress disorder to get a good quality of sleep and relieve stress as PTSD causes anxiety and insomnia.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

