

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.80 to $3.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.15 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $15.2 billion an $15.6 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales growth of 14 to 17 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.55 to $3.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.35 per share on net sales between $14.8 billion an $15.4 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales growth of 12 to 17 percent.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.19 per share on revenues of $15.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



