

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



-Earnings: $41.96 million in Q2 vs. $36.654 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q2 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.82 million or $0.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $565.42 million in Q2 vs. $587.83 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.51 - $2.57



