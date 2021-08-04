

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $407 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $633 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $3.91 billion from $4.69 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $407 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q3): $3.91 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 - $4.08



