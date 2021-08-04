WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 August 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. Awards will vest on 30 July 2023, conditional on continued service.

PDMR Total number of shares awarded Type of Plan James Wroath 4,542 Deferred Annual Bonus Award Tim Lawlor 4,050 Deferred Annual Bonus Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 4,542 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

4,542 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Lawlor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 4,050 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

4,050 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000