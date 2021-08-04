Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021
InnoCan Pharma - Die neue GW Pharma?
04.08.2021 | 13:22
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 4

4 August 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. Awards will vest on 30 July 2023, conditional on continued service.

PDMRTotal number of shares awardedType of Plan
James Wroath4,542Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Tim Lawlor4,050Deferred Annual Bonus Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJames Wroath
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification codeISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of 4,542 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price
£4.1633		Volume
4,542
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction30 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameTim Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification codeISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of 4,050 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price
£4.1633		Volume
4,050
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction30 July 2021
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000

© 2021 PR Newswire
