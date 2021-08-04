

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $54.32 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $23.66 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $498.49 million from $403.75 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $54.32 Mln. vs. $23.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $498.49 Mln vs. $403.75 Mln last year.



