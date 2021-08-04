DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

FINAL TERMS

Final Terms dated 3 August 2021

AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC

ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities")

Issue of 340,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 259 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.

This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus dated 16 July 2021, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus.

GENERAL TERMS 1. Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2. i. Series: Amundi Physical Gold ETC

ii. Tranche Number(s): 259 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series:

i. Immediately following the issue

of the relevant Tranche of ETC 53,324,033.00

Securities:

ii. Comprising the relevant Tranche 340,000.00

of ETC Securities: 4. Metal Entitlement:

i. Initial Metal Entitlement as at 0.04 fine troy ounces

the Series Issue Date:

ii. Metal Entitlement as at the

Subscription Trade Date of the

relevant Tranche of ETC 0.03985567

Securities (if not the first

Tranche of ETC Securities of the

Series): 5. Issue Date:

i. Series Issue Date: 23 May 2019

ii. Issue Date of the relevant

Tranche of ETC Securities (if 5 August 2021

not the first Tranche of ETC

Securities of the Series): 6. Scheduled Maturity Date: 23 May 2118 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference 21 May 2019

Date: 8. Date on which Board approval for 25 April 2019

issuance of ETC Securities obtained:

TRANSACTION PARTIES 9. Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable

As at the date of these Final Terms:

HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at:

8 Canada Square,

Canary Wharf,

London, E14 5HQ

Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at:

Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street,

London EC3M 3BUY

Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at:

Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 10. Authorised Participant(s):

1018 LL Amsterdam

Optiver VOF, with registered office at:

Strawinskylaan 3095

1077 ZX Amsterdam

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at:

1 Rue Laffitte

75009 Paris

Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date 0.15% per annum.

of these Final Terms):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 12. Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue

Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 13. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the

Nominal Amount.

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES

An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised

Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus

Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the 14. Non-exempt Offer: Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other Relevant Member State

where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have

been notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member

State and published in accordance with the Prospectus

Regulation.

LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION

These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 1. LISTING

Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext

Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated

market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be

admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC Securities

to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. Application has

also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the main

i. Listing and admission market of the London Stock Exchange.

to trading:

Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional

Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to

time.

As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been

admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse

and the London Stock Exchange.

ii. Estimate of total net USD 24,563,096.00

proceeds of the

issue:

iii. Estimate of total

expenses related to

admission to trading ?3,000

for the relevant

Tranche: 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER

Reasons for the offer: See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold

price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 3. OPERATIONAL

INFORMATION

ISIN: FR0013416716

Common Code: 199119532

CFI: DTZXXB

FISN: AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT

Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR

Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL

SEDOL:

Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE

Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8

WKN (if applicable): A2UJK0

Delivery: Delivery free of payment.

ANNEX - Issue Specific Summary 3 August 2021

SUMMARY

A. INTRODUCTION AND WARNINGS

A.1.1 Name and international securities identifier number (ISIN) of the securities

