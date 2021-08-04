- (PLX AI) - Ringkjobing Landbobank announced a DKK 242 million share buy-back approved by the Danish FSA, which is positive for the entire Danish banking sector, SEB analysts said.
- • RILBA's earnings were stellar, but valuation is already high, SEB said, maintaining a sell rating on the shares
- • RILBA's net interest income was in line with expectations, while commissions were strong, driven by higher payment and lending fees
- • Trading fees may be a disappointment compared to consensus, as they were a key driver of higher forecasts in past quarters: analysts
- • RILBA shares are down 1% in afternoon trading
