

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):



-Earnings: $2.79 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.81 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.90 in Q2 vs. -$0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 billion or $1.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.34 per share -Revenue: $34.17 billion in Q2 vs. $16.78 billion in the same period last year.



