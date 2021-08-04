Anzeige
04.08.2021 | 13:58
Quell Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

LONDON and BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, today announced that Iain McGill, Chief Executive Officer of Quell Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion, Out of Body Experience - Transplant: Two Genotypes Living in Harmony, at the Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. BST (2:55 p.m. ET).

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

Contacts

Media: Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
+44 207 638 9571
Quell-Tx@Medistrava.com

Investors: Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1 212 362 1200
christina@sternir.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
