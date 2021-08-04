Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.08.2021
Andrea Ianniello, President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Ianniello, the President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS and a valued member of the senior management team since September 2017, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities.

"Andrea has been my partner in leading and maturing the firm and has brought great capabilities and market acumen throughout her LMRKTS' tenure," said Hilary Park, CEO of LMRKTS.

LMRKTS thanks Andrea for her service and wishes her continued success in all of her future endeavors.

ABOUT LMRKTS

LMRKTS is a leading provider of optimization and compression services that helps financial institutions manage derivatives exposures. LMRKTS contributes to the stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.

