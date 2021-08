Global Tenders aggregator TendersOnTime wins another prestigious contract; this time from International Trade Centre (ITC). The contract envisage supply of more than 30,000 Tenders per day and 100,000 Contract Awards per month to the Procurement Map users of ITC. Through the Procurement Map, ITC allows its SME users to search procurement opportunities from various government organizations.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ITC is a multilateral agency which has a joint mandate with WTO and the United Nations. Since its inception on 1 January 1968, ITC's main focus is to facilitate SME success in international business. Having worked with SMEs for 50 years, ITC is familiar with the unique needs of SMEs, including women-owned enterprises, and has vast experience in improving their international competitiveness and connecting them with markets.

TendersOnTime provides latest information on eProcurement, RFP, RFQ, E Tender, EOI and EProcurement. In order to be comprehensive, TendersOnTime tracks 600,000+ government purchasers and 500+ newspapers from 240+ countries. With the help of its associates in 60+ countries, TendersOnTime also helps it's clients by way of providing end to end Bid Facilitation Services

With increased government expenditure, new business opportunities are emerging every day. To keep a track of these government contract jobs, reverse auction, bids and tenders; subscription of TendersOnTime is must for any business, said Sanjay Vyas, Co-Founder and CEO of the company.

On and average, 15% of national budget of any country is spent through Public Procurement; which is a huge opportunity. TendersOnTime covers all types of tender notices: open tenders, procurement plan, procurement cycle, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Projects, Contract Awards, GPN (General Procurement Notice) and world business news etc.

Upon subscription, users get unlimited access to: Funding Agency Tenders, Federal Tenders, National Tenders, Central Govt Tenders, State Govt Tenders, Indian Tenders, EPC Tenders, Ministry Tenders, Defence Tenders, Middle East Tenders, Tenders from Africa, Medical Tenders, Oil and Gas Tenders, Consultancy Opportunities, Software Tenders, Software Projects, Online Tenders, Feasibility Study Tenders and Procurement Plans.

To bring transparency and efficiency in their public procurement function, government authorities can Publish Tenders on TendersOnTime, which is more focussed channel to attract prospective suppliers from across the globe.

