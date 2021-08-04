

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):



-Earnings: -$11.77 million in Q2 vs. -$25.12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $127.59 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Revenue: $215.47 million in Q2 vs. $178.59 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.97



