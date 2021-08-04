Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Bella as Director.

Mr. Jerry Bella is an independent financial consultant with over 40 years of experience assisting numerous private and publicly-traded companies including oil and gas, exploration, mineral resource exploration, manufacturing and high tech companies.

Until recently, he has been providing services to a multi-billion-dollar market capitalized leading China based integrated lithium producer.

"It is fortunate timing that has allowed an individual with such an extensive career and noteworthy accomplishments to join the Board of Getchell. It is also a solid reflection on Getchell to have passed his stringent due diligence and have the opportunity before us acknowledged by an outside third party. We fully welcome Mr. Bella to the team and the assistance he can provide," states Mike Sieb, President.

Mr. Bella holds a professional accounting designation (CPA, CGA) which he received in 1979.

The Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Bella pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH) and (OTCQB: GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

