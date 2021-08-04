Co-Founder of Bloom Health Partners to lead go-to-market strategy for Testing Services, Occupational Health and Big Data

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) ("Maitri" or the "Company") and Bloom Health Partners ("Bloom Health"), a global platform for healthcare supply security, are pleased to announce that Abbas Khan, a seasoned marketing leader and co-founder of Bloom Health will be Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the combined organizations. Maitri's closing of the Bloom Health acquisition was previously announced on July 15, 2021.

Mr. Khan's experience includes serving as Marketing Manager for Life Biosciences and Commercialization Director for the cutting-edge health tech company CloudMex, where he led the rebrand of their communication strategy and managed their partnership and product development with Anthem Health. His background also includes strategic marketing roles at Sterling-Rice Group and PepsiCo.

Khan co-founded Bloom Health with a vision to create best in class clinical practices that keep organizations running. He helped build a loyal client base of Fortune 500 companies and major sporting events, along with major film and TV productions.

"Abbas will play a key role in our growing leadership team," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri and Bloom Health. "He will help define our go-to-market strategy, branding and product definition. Under Abbas' guidance, our newly merged organizations will deliver next generation occupational health services, testing and data driven health-tech. Maitri is focused on helping organizations return to regular operations and create more productive workplaces by keeping people healthy in the years to come."

"I'm looking forward to taking on this role on the Bloom Health/Maitri team and creating synergies that take workplace health and safety to the next level," said Khan. "Our goal is to democratize the availability of healthcare and provide adaptable solutions that create a better experience for both employers and employees."

The Company has also granted 300,000 stock options to directors of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.31 per common share (being the closing price of the Company's common shares on August 3, 2021). The stock options have a term of five years and vest over a three year period.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life by keeping organizations and economies running. Maitri offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and create strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/.

About Bloom Health

Bloom Health is a trusted occupational health and safety service provider, offering a network of top healthcare professionals and integrated laboratories for Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood productions and major sporting and music events. Bloom Health's mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. For more information, visit www.bloomhealthpartners.com.

