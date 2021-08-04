Trivento is the Top-selling Argentine Wine Brand in the World

Over the last five years, the winery has doubled sales around the world thanks to a solid and sustainable long-term business plan.

MENDOZA, Argentina, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 report from global consulting firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, which researches the alcoholic beverage market and its trends, has positioned Trivento as the leading Argentine wine brand in the world. The most recent report places sales value at over US$ 256,198,000.

"We are very proud of this achievement, and it is the result of the efforts of so many people, from our workers in the vineyards to those who represent our wines in international markets", says Marcos Jofré, Trivento CEO.

This success is thanks to many different factors working together in the winery's business strategy: the excellent value available in the wines and high scores; expanding distribution channels at the right moment, and a sales team that has dedicated and been motivated by the brand and the Argentine origin. In addition, the wines are now established at top retailers and online sales websites.

Trivento has made important investments in brand development and distribution in the foremost markets for Argentine wine. The positioning as a leader in the category of Argentine wines began in 2013 in the Caribbean and Europe, and now in 2020 has consolidated at the global level, according to the annual report from IWSR[i].

The continued expansion over recent years has been especially noteworthy in the United Kingdom, where Trivento Reserve Malbec leads sales in its category (8 GBP). According to data from Nielsen[ii], Trivento Reserve Malbec is the number one red wine in the UK, and the Trivento brand has entered into the top 10 of all wine brands.,

In the United States, the penetration of Trivento has also progressed. In 2020, the winery became one of the top three selling Malbecs in the country[iii]. The United States represents Trivento's second most important export destination in terms of volume, with Florida representing 30% of sales in their market.

Another market in which Trivento witnessed incredible penetration has been South Korea. In 2020, the increase was 935%, with solid distribution to the country's most important points of sale. Brazil also recorded strong increases in sales at 88%, with great expansion in online and retail channels.

"This is the result of a clear and precise commercial strategy that's made Trivento grow into a premium brand that's focussed on key markets", says Felipe Rossel, Global Marketing Director.

Consistent investments to bring Trivento closer to consumers have given huge momentum to the brand. In the United Kingdom, Trivento launched its first 20" TV campaign in 2020, and continues its strategic sponsorship of Bold Discoveries on Discovery Channel, and newly, with Channel 5. In the United States, Trivento Reserve became the official wine of Major League Soccer (MLS) through 2020, and then signed as the official sponsor for Inter Miami CF, owned by British footballer David Beckham.

