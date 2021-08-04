Enterprise Collaboration Market To Reach USD 36140 Million By 2026 at a CAGR Of 5.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Collaboration Market by Product-Type: Cloud, On-Premises, Application: Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Others, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Enterprise Technology Category.

The global Enterprise Collaboration market size is projected to reach USD 36140 million by 2026, from USD 25220 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Companies are increasingly deploying various types of collaborative tools to continue driving innovation, to remain relevant, and to resolve issues more efficiently in order to meet evolving consumer expectations, maintain market share, and gain competitive advantage.

Major factors driving the growth of the enterprise collaboration software market are:

Organizations are putting more emphasis on increasing collaboration and communication among several stakeholders across multiple geographies. Thus the need to unite internal and external collaboration in a single platform is expected to drive the enterprise collaboration software market

Furthermore, the adoption of enterprise collaboration software has been further increased due to the recent COVID outbreak. Enterprise collaboration software (ECS) enables teams to work together, communicate, and share information across the organization.

By using enterprise collaboration tools, companies can also help to reduce overheads for IT equipment. Businesses can save money on travel and eliminate the need for face-to-face meetings with enterprise collaboration software.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH ENTERPRISE COLLABORATION MARKET

Growing demand for real-time and remote collaboration tools is expected to drive the collaboration software market. Organizations benefit from enterprise collaboration technologies because they enable seamless communication amongst employees. This increases staff operational efficiency and productivity, assisting firms in meeting their business objectives. Data synchronization and collaboration solutions are provided by enterprise collaboration platforms, which include capabilities such as monitoring official emails, calendars, and contacts. Moreover, video conferencing allows employees to communicate and exchange ideas in a more engaging manner.

Furthermore, to improve collaboration capabilities, advanced technologies such as AI and ML are being integrated into workplace collaboration systems. Employee activity and shared content can be tracked using AI-based workplace collaboration technologies. This is used to provide employees with anticipated business information and to assist them complete tasks more quickly. By combining visual analytics with production checkpoints, businesses can receive insights on a variety of business applications, such as consumer behavior, employee retention, office utilization, and performance optimization. Thus the incorporation of AI and ML is expected to further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the enterprise collaboration market.

ENTERPRISE COLLABORATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the cloud segment is expected to be the most lucrative market. Cloud-deployed platforms reduce the costs associated with upgrading and updating solutions, as extra costs are borne by service providers. As a result, enterprises may adapt to the changing business environment by using cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative, due to the increased usage of corporate collaboration software among businesses for better employee engagement and workforce cooperation. Because of the increased implementation of collaboration tools within large organizations as well as SMEs in the IT and telecommunications sector, the United States has the greatest market share among North American countries.

has the greatest market share among North American countries. Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Small businesses can save money on travel and eliminate the need for face-to-face meetings with enterprise collaboration software.

Enterprise collaboration MarketTypes

Cloud

On-Premises

Enterprise collaboration Market Applications

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Enterprise collaboration Market Regions

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Enterprise collaboration Market Key Companies

Adobe Systems

Atlassian

Cisco Systems

Facebook

Google

IBm

Igloo Software

Jive Software

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Salesforce

SAp

Slack Technologies

Tibco Software

VMware.

