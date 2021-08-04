One of the largest storage facilities in wider Europe has come online. In the future, it will provide network services and help prevent power outages in the U.K., such as the one that occurred in August 2019.From pv magazine Germany. Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow has completed one of wider Europe's largest energy storage projects, in the United Kingdom. The Minety power plant has a capacity of 100 MW / 100 MWh and is intended to provide services for grid frequency regulation and maximize the use of renewable energies. The project saw two 50 MW batteries developed by ...

