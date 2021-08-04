



Creo successfully completes commercial fermentation run

Producing CBGA and CBG at 28,000 litre commercial scale

San Diego, CA - August4, 2021 -Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, announced today the successful completion of its first commercial fermentation run at 28,000 L scale with performance that exceeded the Company's expectations.

The fermentation took place at Creo's manufacturing partner's US FDA registered food-grade cGMP compliant facility. Creo's manufacturing partner has over 4,000 scientists, research chemists, engineers and plant operators worldwide, dedicated to delivering for customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

The commercial fermentation produced CBGA which is being processed into finished CBGA and CBG for client sampling and sales. CBG and CBGA are non-psychoactive cannabinoids - CBG is the non-acidic form of CBGA which is often known as the "mother cannabinoid" since it's the cannabinoid from which all other cannabinoids are naturally made in the cannabis plant. There is a growing body of scientific research suggesting CBG and CBGA may have a range of beneficial properties for health, wellness and beauty.

"We're pleased with the performance of this commercial fermentation run at 28,000 L, which follows our successful demonstration campaign in January" said Creo's CEO, Roy Lipski. "This helps lay the foundations for our reliable and scalable commercial supply chain of bio-fermented cannabinoids."

About Creo

Creo is an ingredients technology company that produces high quality cannabinoids using the natural process of fermentation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Creo's mission is to enable the creation of value-added cannabinoid products that help people everywhere, at scale and in a more environmentally sustainable way, using advanced biology instead of the cannabis plant. Creo's technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotechnology firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit creoingredients.com.

