DJ Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2021 / 14:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 03/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.1790

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 385649

CODE: OWLU -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 119188 EQS News ID: 1224065 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 04, 2021 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)