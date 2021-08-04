Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
PR Newswire
04.08.2021 | 15:28
Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on August 11, 2021 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021, on Wednesday August 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday August 11, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 08 420 024 86 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: #5241997. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3336435/283E8E66C4DC665F12CEF94F2C2B3FD9

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 8/11/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 8/25/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (800) 934-2123 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-1137 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-11--2021,c3392292

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3392292/1450739.pdf

Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

