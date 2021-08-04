The "European Football TV Revenues 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Broadcasters' revenues for live football matches to their domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League will reach $10.5 billion in the 2021/22 season [the first season when fans return to stadia] in the top five European countries. These broadcasters will pay $8.3 billion for the rights.

The UK leads the revenue charts by some distance, with $3.6 billion expected from screening live matches from the English Premier League and Champions League in the 2021/22 season. Equivalent revenues in Spain will be some way behind the UK at $2.3 billion. Germany, with the largest population of the five countries covered, will generate revenues similar to Spain.

Broadcasters' revenues fell by $6.1 billion during the 2019/20 season as the pandemic hit hardest. Payments were deferred or reduced by the rights holders during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Key Topics Covered:

This report contains comprehensive coverage for the UEFA Champions League and domestic leagues in the top five countries.

The report comprises:

Executive Summary

France (La Ligue)

Germany (Bundesliga)

Italy (Serie A)

Spain (La Liga)

UK (English Premier League)

Country-by-country forecasts from 2014/2015 to 2024/2025

Companies Mentioned

BT

Sky

UEFA

