FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 4
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 August 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 2 August 2021 that Peter Lynas, Non-Executive Director, purchased 60,000 shares at 85.50 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 2 August 2021.
Mr Lynas' benefical holding of ordinary shares in the Company is 60,000 ordinary shares.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7583 675724
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Lynas
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
60,000
£51,300
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
