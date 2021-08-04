FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 August 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 2 August 2021 that Peter Lynas, Non-Executive Director, purchased 60,000 shares at 85.50 pence per share. The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 2 August 2021.

Mr Lynas' benefical holding of ordinary shares in the Company is 60,000 ordinary shares.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Peter Lynas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93