

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its total U.S. sales for the month of July 2021 dropped 31.8 percent to 120,053 vehicles from 175,908 vehicles in the same month last year. Monthly retail sales were down 37.7 percent.



Truck sales for the month declined 27.0% to 72,574 units and Car sales plunged 74.5% to 4,365 units, while SUV sales also decreased 27.3% to 43,114 units from last year.



Mustang Mach-E July sales grew 15.8 percent in July compared to June.



Ford's electrified vehicle sales were up 57.5 percent on sales of 9,103 vehicles, with Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid leading the way with sales of 2,854 and 4,498, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de