Stonepine Capital Management, LLC: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

1. KEYINFORMATION
|Nameofpersondealing (Note 1)
|Stonepine Capital, L.P.
|Companydealtin
|Strongbridge Biopharma plc
|Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2)
|Ordinary Shares
|Dateofdealing
|Purchase - 03/08/2021
2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS
(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1)Relevantsecurities
|5,063,312 7.47
|%
|0
|(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
|0
|0
|(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
|0
|0
|Total
|5,063,312 7.47
|%
|0
(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)
|Classofrelevantsecurity:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1)Relevantsecurities
|N/A
|N/A
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
|N/A
|N/A
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
|N/A
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)Purchasesandsales
Purchase/sale
Numberofrelevantsecurities
Priceperunit (Note 5)
|Purchase
|49,157
|$
|2.3599
(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)
|Productname,
e.g.CFD
|Natureoftransaction
(Note 6)
|Numberofrelevantsecurities
(Note 7)
|Priceperunit
(Note 5)
(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities
(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying
|Productname,
e.g.calloption
|Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.
|Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)
|Exercise price
|Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.
|Expiry date
|Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit (Note 5)
(ii)Exercising
|Productname,
e.g.calloption
|Numberofsecurities
|Exercisepriceper unit (Note 5)
(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)
|Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Priceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2.OTHERINFORMATION
Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives
Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.
None
IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO
|Dateofdisclosure
|4 August 2021
|Contactname
|Jeff Nunnenkamp
|Telephonenumber
|+1 541-647-5673
|IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
|N/A
|IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection (Note 10)
|N/A