Aptean Inc.: Aptean Announces Availability of RFP Template to Help Food & Beverage Manufacturers Begin Digital Transformation

Includes Key Questions to Ask While Sourcing ERP Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 04, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the availability of a new Request for Proposal, includes key questions derived from thousands of software selection engagements that companies must ask as they're searching for the right Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution.



Aptean, which specializes in software built for specific industries, has participated in thousands of software selections within the food and beverage manufacturing industry. Through that selling process and its successful installations of Aptean Food & Beverage ERParound the globe, the company identified critical questions that buyers should ask during their shopping process to help ensure strong customer satisfaction, faster installations and the inclusion of critical features and functions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry.

"Most companies don't invest in a new ERP system more than once every eight to 10 years," said Bob Kocis, Aptean's Chief Revenue Officer. "Given the rapid pace of digital transformation, companies looking to move their systems to the cloud or to progress from a basic solution need to ask very different questions today than they would have just five years ago."

The tailored RFP template is designed to act as a checklist for companies preparing to evaluate how well an ERP system can fit their specific organization. "Selecting an ERP in the food and beverage industry is different than identifying a solution in other industries," continued Kocis. "Food and beverage companies must ask very specific questions of their potential vendors and Aptean is thrilled to offer our RFP template to help these businesses through this important step in their growth."

The Aptean ERP RFP Template for food and beverage manufacturers may be downloaded here.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean's solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O'Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362